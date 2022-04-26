ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What’s Cooking: Mesquite Chicken Pretzel Sandwich

YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gL0P_0fKaasOm00

Mesquite Chicken Pretzel Sandwich

Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 25 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless chicken breast, pounded
  • 1/4c olive oil
  • 2t house seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
  • 1/4c balsamic vinegar
  • 3T turbinado or brown sugar
  • 1t liquid smoke
  • 1t smoky paprika
  • 4 pretzel buns
  • Various toppings (lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled vegetables, cheese, etc….)

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • Line baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
  • Mix in a bowl oil, vinegar, house seasoning, sugar, liquid smoke & paprika
  • Place your chicken in the bowl. Cover and marinate for at least 15 mins.
  • Remove chicken from marinade and place on baking sheet
  • Bake in oven for approximately 20-25 mins. Or until chicken registers 165 degrees
  • Remove chicken from oven. Let rest
  • While chicken rests, lightly toast your buns in a skillet. Assemble sandwich with toppings of choice. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: steamed or grilled vegetables make a great side dish.

For more fun and easy recipes, please follow Dinner Is Served By Lisa on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Pretzel#Cooking Spray#Food Drink#Granulated Garlic Onion#Bbq#Preheat#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy