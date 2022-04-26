What’s Cooking: Mesquite Chicken Pretzel Sandwich
Mesquite Chicken Pretzel Sandwich
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: approx. 25 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless chicken breast, pounded
- 1/4c olive oil
- 2t house seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
- 1/4c balsamic vinegar
- 3T turbinado or brown sugar
- 1t liquid smoke
- 1t smoky paprika
- 4 pretzel buns
- Various toppings (lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled vegetables, cheese, etc….)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
- Mix in a bowl oil, vinegar, house seasoning, sugar, liquid smoke & paprika
- Place your chicken in the bowl. Cover and marinate for at least 15 mins.
- Remove chicken from marinade and place on baking sheet
- Bake in oven for approximately 20-25 mins. Or until chicken registers 165 degrees
- Remove chicken from oven. Let rest
- While chicken rests, lightly toast your buns in a skillet. Assemble sandwich with toppings of choice. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: steamed or grilled vegetables make a great side dish.
For more fun and easy recipes, please follow Dinner Is Served By Lisa on Facebook and Instagram.
