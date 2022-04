Flames (-140) @ Predators (+115) The Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators have met twice this season, with both games featuring just five goals. I expect the trend of unders to continue on Tuesday night. Calgary has been one of the NHL's best defensive sides all season long and nothing has changed of late. They rank sixth in scoring chances allowed at five-on-five and ninth in expected goals allowed over the last 10 games. They're not giving up much.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO