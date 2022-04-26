Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and four citations.

Troy Bird, 26, of Atlantic, was arrested April 21st for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense.

K Moses, 25, of Warrensburg, Missouri, was arrested April 24th for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.

Seker Weneity, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested April 24th for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.

All three individuals were taken to the Cass County Jail and held.

Charles Templeman, 85, of Atlantic, was cited into court on April 5th for Unlawful Passing of School Bus.

Nigel Newbury, 30, of Atlantic, was cited into court on April 11th for Unlawful Passing of School Bus.

Amber Rhodes, 37, of Atlantic, was cited into court on April 20th for Unlawful Passing of School Bus.

Jeffrey Ponton, 45, of Atlantic, was cited into court on April 23rd for Driving While Revoked.