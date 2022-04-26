ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuxdQ_0fKaYWAe00

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and four citations.

Troy Bird, 26, of Atlantic, was arrested April 21st for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense.

K Moses, 25, of Warrensburg, Missouri, was arrested April 24th for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.

Seker Weneity, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested April 24th for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.

All three individuals were taken to the Cass County Jail and held.

Charles Templeman, 85, of Atlantic, was cited into court on April 5th for Unlawful Passing of School Bus.

Nigel Newbury, 30, of Atlantic, was cited into court on April 11th for Unlawful Passing of School Bus.

Amber Rhodes, 37, of Atlantic, was cited into court on April 20th for Unlawful Passing of School Bus.

Jeffrey Ponton, 45, of Atlantic, was cited into court on April 23rd for Driving While Revoked.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Allen Rowland, 55, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday on a Cass County warrant for various counts of Theft, Forgery, Unauthorized use of Credit Card and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Rowland was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska Man on ATF Warrants.

(Red Oak) A Bellevue, Nebraska, man is awaiting extradition back to Nebraska following a traffic stop in Red Oak. Police stopped 20-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Gonzales late Tuesday night near Highway 34 and G Avenue. During the stop, Police found Rodriquez-Gonzales to have active Alcohol-Tobacco-Firearms warrants out of Nebraska for weapons offenses. Police transported Rodriquez-Gonzales to jail and held him on no bond, awaiting extradition back to Nebraska.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Arrest Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaymie Ilene Rowe, 26, on Tuesday on a warrant for Theft 2nd, Burglary 3rd, Burglary 1st and Criminal Mischief 2nd. Bond was set at $12,000. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Timothy Lee Pomerenke, 69, of Randolph, this morning for OWI 3rd....
MILLS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atlantic Police Report
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Couple Found on Roadside Charged with Child Endangerment

(Des Moines, IA) – A couple from Waukee has been arrested and charged with child endangerment in Des Moines. KCCI/TV reports that Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were found unconscious inside a car by Des Moines police on Easter morning, and that Ballinger was slumped over her three-month-old baby and at risk of suffocating the child. According to court documents, a bag of fentanyl was found next to the child, and police say Stratton admitted to using the drug, along with Xanax, before driving. Police also believe the car hit something before coming to a halt.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy