ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneurship

Defining Generational Wealth

The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago

by Jamila Bey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5zW0_0fKaYJwR00
Jasmine Tyler, Professor, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown UniversityPhoto Credit Georgetown University

When Howard University alum and actor Chadwick Boseman died after a four-year battle with colon cancer, he didn’t have a will. His wife had to petition the court to be named the administrator of his estate.

Despite Aretha Franklin having specific and predetermined outfit changes during her homegoing ceremony, the Queen of Soul made no similar plans when it came to having a will. 

And while it’s evident that most Americans don’t possess the financial assets that these celebrities enjoyed, when it comes to passing down assets, most Black people have not implemented the appropriate strategies to secure and preserve generational wealth.   

“It’s not even just leaving something behind for our progeny,” explained Jasmine Tyler, professor of the practice at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, where she’s also the executive director of the Policy Innovation Lab. 

“Of course, our ancestors could barely dream of survival in most cases, let alone having the actual ability to leave something behind,” she said. “The hope of life itself was basically the inheritance that we were afforded.”  

Inheritance, commonly referred to as generational wealth, refers to any assets passed down from one generation to the next – anything of value, including investment accounts like stocks and bonds, savings accounts, life insurance policies and cash. Cars, real estate, jewelry, businesses, and even heirlooms also count – anything of monetary value qualifies.

The transfer of wealth across generations, most commonly through property, is a significant vehicle for maintaining intergenerational wealth.

However, research shows that because African Americans start with less, they have less, if anything, to pass on to their children and grandchildren. 

According to the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances, the median wealth of a white household was $181,400, compared to just $20,700 for the median wealth of a Black household. 

On average, a Black household owns around 11 percent of the wealth of an average white one. Even when considering the slightly better measure of income ratio, a significant difference exists. The median income of Black households ($38,700) is only 58 percent of the median income of white households ($67,200).

Gary Cunningham, president and CEO of Prosperity Now, a think tank with a mission to “ensure everyone in our country has a clear path to financial stability, wealth and prosperity,” said the numbers are frightening when looking at Black generational wealth. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cm8xr_0fKaYJwR00
Gary Cunningham, President and CEO, Property NowPhoto Credit Prosperity Now

“All of our research shows that it will take over 200 years for Blacks to equal the wealth that whites have today,” Cunningham said. “In fact, we did a report several years ago that showed that by 2050, Blacks will have zero wealth. So, unless we do something very different, that pattern will continue.” 

Tyler pointed to several ways that whites have maintained generational wealth. 

“We’ve long known that handing down assets is a way to maximize the general wealth of others. In addition, the avoidance of inheritance taxes was the route to not only solvency and financial success but also [to] accessing and wielding power,” Tyler said. 

And with that economic power came access to political strength, as well. Tyler said it’s not inconsequential that voter suppression often occurs in Black communities as they begin to secure financial prosperity. History shows that stripping Blacks of wealth often led to politicians who were in power who failed to represent the needs of Black communities who were also being deprived of political access. 

“We are not able because of the lack of generational wealth to compete with the political machines of the majority class, whether they be Democrat or Republican, in [America’s] two-party system,” Tyler said. “That undermined power is experienced as a cumulative effect or cumulative undermining as fortunes continue to grow for the wealthy and the privileged, whether that’s through new privilege or through generational privilege, based on race and class.”

Tyler said the challenge extends beyond just homeownership and good jobs as the systems that protect the power and wealth of majority citizens have not held up for Blacks. 

“Sadly, studies show that African Americans who are able to generate wealth or at least have achieved homeownership, often fall back in future generations because of the challenges of everyday Black life,” she said. 

Cunningham noted that one need not look back to the Reconstruction era or the Tulsa Massacre, which occurred over 100 years ago. He said one need only look to the present to find examples of the dismantling of Black wealth.

“The 2008 Great Recession stripped more wealth from Black families than any time in the history of this country, and nobody went to jail,” he said. “Nobody even got a citation for stripping Blacks of all of that wealth which didn’t get transferred because of the nefarious activities of real estate brokers and bankers.”

“If you look at the tax system, it’s geared towards those who own property and who already have money, so they can make more money,” Cunningham said. “The folks who don’t have money are left out of the system. So, if you’re a renter, which a lot of Black people are, you’re paying even more taxes than someone who owns a home.”

Tyler said while many people don’t actively connect voting and participating in the democratic process to wealth accumulation; research bears out that the concepts remain inextricably bound.  

“Here at the Georgetown Law School and with my students in the Policy Innovation Lab and in the McCourt School of Public Policy, we’re looking at the benefits of cash assistance programs and universal basic income projects,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities to figure out how to fix these inequities. 

“There’s also another big conversation around reparations that’s happening at the federal level and in local and state entities around the country,” she said. “And that’s really an exhilarating observation of the laboratories of democracy. However, it’s a very fraught space because there are those who don’t want to see this happen,” Tyler said. 

Cunningham agrees that the tools to fix the problem of income inequality which leads to a lack of Black generational wealth already exist. 

“We know one solution is baby bonds,” Cunningham said. “There’s research to support that from (New School Economist) Dr. Darrick Hamilton,” he said. “We at Prosperity Now recently came out with a report which shows that within a single generation, if the U.S. government invested enough for a youth to have $45,000 to $50,000 when they graduated from high school, they could invest in college, homeownership or entrepreneurship and close the wealth gap within their own communities of color.”

“There’s a study out of the University of Washington business school by (economist) William Bradford in which he looked at 10 years of income data on Black and white families. He found that for Black families who worked for someone else, the gap in income grew significantly wider over the 10-year period. But for those who had entrepreneurs in their family, they actually closed the gap almost completely,” Cunningham said. 

It indicates an opportunity that Cunningham believes could be taken advantage of through political means. 

“We know the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in this country is Black women,” he said. “If we were able to harness that and provide them with the capital, technical support, and access to markets they need, we could transform America by investing in Black women.”

Comments / 2

Jack doey
4d ago

🖕🏿🖕🏾🖕🏽🖕🏼🖕🏻🖕 Jamila Bey. She immediately went to race as if there are no other ppl poor other than blkpipo. Again, 🖕🏿🖕🏾🖕🏽🖕🏼🖕🏻🖕

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Aretha Franklin
creators.com

Biden's Ministry of Truth

A federal speech czar? Just as the Founders imagined it, no doubt. Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Congress that his agency is creating a "Disinformation Governance Board" to combat "misinformation" coming from Russia as we near this year's midterm elections. The Biden administration's new Committee on Public Information will be led by Nina Jankowicz, "a disinformation fellow" who, perfectly enough, comes to the administration from a think tank named after Woodrow Wilson. Like Wilson, Mayorkas, himself a font of untruths, does not explain under what constitutional power he proposes to oversee speech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

How Do Rich People Avoid Taxes? Secrets of the Wealthy

Seeing how much of your hard-earned money gets taken by taxes can be painful, even if you support higher tax policy. In contrast, seeing how little taxes the wealthy pay can feel infuriating, especially for the nearly 90 percent of American households making $200,000 or less. How do rich people do it?
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Florida's pro-parent law is just the beginning of the blowback

Florida’s legislation barring classroom instruction on sexual and gender issues for kindergarten through third graders, the one dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics, is the latest victory for parents in the fight against woke schooling. Parents are fighting back everywhere. They started 2022 with...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Income Inequality#Black People#Real Estate Brokers#Howard University#Americans#The Policy Innovation Lab
MSNBC

The political shifts Elon Musk may not have noticed

Elon Musk, who’s poised to take control of Twitter, tends to publish a fair amount of politically provocative content, much of which is better off ignored. But today the billionaire raised a few eyebrows with this tweet:. For those who may have trouble seeing it, the image — which...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Welcome to the cultural authoritarianism era

Lawmakers in Missouri this week debated the possibility that adults up to age 25 could be covered by a set of bills designed to limit the access of minors to gender-affirming health care. In Idaho, legislation was proposed that would have restrained trans health care only for minors — but made it a crime for their parents to take them out of state to obtain it. (The bill was ultimately blocked in the Idaho Senate.) In Texas, it’s the parents of transgender children who fear facing legal penalties, as the state government has sought to charge them with child abuse.
MISSOURI STATE
MedicalXpress

Seniors living alone aren't as socially isolated as you might think

According to the 2016 census, a third of Canadians over 65 live alone. For people aged 85 and older, the figure is 56 percent for women and 29 percent for men. Does this mean that after a certain age, as people sometimes have to deal with loss of physical or psychological independence, living alone means isolation from the world and unhappiness, as the oft-heard public discourse suggests?
SOCIETY
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: This kind of socialism is completely alien to the American tradition

So, we have now learned that the Biden administration has set up something called the Disinformation Governance Board. It will be led by one Nina Jankowicz, who herself has a history of spreading disinformation. Isn't that perfect?. Jankowicz has a history of sharing misleading claims about British ex-spy Christopher Steele's...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
POPSUGAR

How Much Better Would the World Be If Everyone Took Gender Studies?

A couple of months ago, I sat down at a lunch table next to a bunch of young men from my college. Eager to make friends and meet new people, we started chatting about where we were from and what year we were in. Shortly after, I came face-to-face with the dreaded question: "What are you majoring in?" Don't get me wrong: I'm proud that I'm majoring in gender and sexuality studies. My classes discuss really complex and interesting gender topics and force students to think about the ways we can help solve some of the biggest issues affecting gender minorities. However, some of the students at my school don't seem to hold my major in the same regard as other areas of study.
SOCIETY
creators.com

'The Great O'Biden Depression' is Here; This is Planned and Purposeful; Here is the Solution

First, I want to explain the disaster happening right now in front of all of our eyes. Then I will present a solution. Everyone talks; it's time for action. I have the plan. Everything I've predicted has come to pass. Back on Oct. 30, 2016, in my opening speech for then-candidate Donald J. Trump's last Las Vegas rally before the election, I told the crowd of 15,000-plus that a Trump victory was our last chance to save America.
ECONOMY
The Week

The toxic politics of bad economic news

Conservatives could barely contain their glee Thursday morning when news broke that the U.S. economy contracted by 1.4 percent on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2022. A declining gross domestic product can be a sign of a looming recession. But when it's combined with already high inflation,...
BUSINESS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy