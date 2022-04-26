Update: Northbound I-35 opened in Goldsby

UPDATE: All lanes of I-35 are now open at Hwy 74 South in Goldsby following an earlier crash.

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy interstate should expect delays following a crash on Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane at Hwy 74 South in Goldsby due a crash.

Drivers should expect lengthy delays and traffic backups in the area between Purcell and Norman.

