ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Arraignment date set for City Councilman Bass after DUI arrest

By Laney Griffo lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office has received test results from the substances found in the car of South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass, leading it to set an arraignment date....

www.tahoedailytribune.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Placerville police: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI, manslaughter

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KXTL) — The Placerville Police Department said they arrested a Cameron Park man after a crash on Saturday killed one person. Placerville police said they received a report of a collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and a Harley Davidson motorcycle just before 7 p.m. According to Placerville police, the driver of the Jeep […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bass
KRON4 News

SJPD: Three suspects in custody in kidnapping case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects are in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby kidnapped Monday afternoon has been found, according to the San Jose Police Department. San Jose police said during an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference that they are not releasing those names. “We aren’t releasing who the people in custody are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignment#Marijuana#Alcohol#El Dorado#Da#Tribune#California Highway Patrol#Chp
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
FOX40

Sherri Papini’s husband files for divorce after guilty plea

REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini’s husband loyally stood by her side for years. Even after federal prosecutors revealed she staged an elaborate kidnapping hoax in Redding, Calif. to secretly visit her ex-boyfriend 600 miles away from home, Keith Papini continued supporting his wife. But Keith Papini apparently had a change of heart on Wednesday […]
REDDING, CA
Rolling Stone

California Officers Arrest Alleged Sturgeon Poachers, Rescue Giant Fish

Click here to read the full article. This Earth Day, giant, enormous, and I do mean shockingly huge fish in California are a little bit safer. After nearly a yearlong investigation, Sacramento authorities have busted a major sturgeon poaching operation in the area.  You may know sturgeon from social media, where videos of these living dinosaurs have been known to go viral. Sturgeon have been around since the Jurassic period, can grow up to 10 feet long — occasionally longer than 20 feet — live 100 years, and, despite looking like entire whales, some species live only in freshwater lakes and rivers.  If you...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Extricated From Vehicle After Crash In Sloughhouse

SLOUGHHOUSE (CBS13) — A 15-year-old had to be extricated from her vehicle after a severe crash in Sloughhouse, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. The crash happened Sunday night along Latrobe Road. 1 patient successfully extricated by crews at scene, and transported by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/uQro5Cmghf — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 25, 2022 Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews who responded to the scene say the girl was the only occupant in the car. Crews were able to extract the girl and rushed her to the hospital by ambulance. No other details about the girl’s condition have been released at this point.
SLOUGHHOUSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

6 Injured In Violent Crash At Roseville Intersection

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Several people were hospitalized after a major crash in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon. The Roseville Police Department said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way. Five vehicles were involved and at least three vehicles had major damage with debris covering much of the roadway. Six people, who are all believed to be adults, were taken to area hospitals and at least two of the were in critical condition. Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours. No further details were available at this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy