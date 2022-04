BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night in Las Vegas, as 32 of the 262 selections will be made to kick off the three-day spectacle. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the first round, as no one really knows what the Jacksonville Jaguars will do with the top overall pick. That has had a trickle-down effect on the rest of the first round, with a lot potential surprises in the first half of the round. Many believe that the sweet spot of talent this year is between the middle of the first round to the end of...

