Olympic and world BMX champion Beth Shriever insists her “summer of dreams” last year has not changed her as a person as she looks to build on her success.Shriever claimed the two biggest titles in her sport in the space of a few weeks last summer as she followed Olympic gold in Tokyo by winning the world champion’s rainbow jersey in Holland in August.And the 22-year-old’s achievements were recognised at the Laureus Sports Award at the weekend as Shriever was named action sportsperson of the year, having been surprised with the trophy by former Olympic track champion Sir Chris Hoy...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO