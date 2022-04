The Amazon owned streaming platform Twitch is rumoured to be discussing changes to the platform in order to increase revenue. According to a report by Bloomberg, Twitch wants to make a push for streamers to run more ads during their streams. Anonymous sources say that the company is planning to offer incentives for streamers to play more ads, not just at the beginning, but during their gameplay. However, this comes with a slash to the percentage streamers earn from subscriptions. Currently, the average partner earns 50% of the revenue for a tier one sub (around ₤2), 60% at tier two (around ₤5), and 70% at tier three (around ₤14). If the changes are implemented all revenue splits would be reduced to 50%.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO