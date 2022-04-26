ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal cruelty case dismissed when defendant found incompetent

By Ed Lewis
 2 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough dismissed animal cruelty charges against a Larksville man after two independent psychiatrists opined he is incompetent to face trial.

Humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County charged Burton Steltz, 55, with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and lesser graded counts of neglect of animals when he failed to take an injured Pit Bull named Dusty for treatment.

Dusty suffered severe injuries in a fight with another dog at Steltz’s former residence on Center Street in Wanamie, Newport Township, in March 2019, according to court records.

A humane officer visited Steltz’s residence in Newport Township after receiving information about an incident involving dogs on March 16, 2019, court records say.

Steltz told the humane officer he was attacked by one of his dogs.

The humane officer discovered Dusty laying on its side and was not able to get up. Dusty had blood coming from its ears and visible puncture wounds, court records say.

Steltz told the humane officer, court records say, he did not have money for a veterinarian until he got paid two weeks later. Steltz signed Dusty over to the humane officer who took the dog to a veterinarian hospital.

After an examination by a veterinarian, court records say Dusty had severe soft tissue injuries, significant injuries to its neck going into its chest, puncture wounds on its chest, neck and legs and was at high risk of being septic.

Dusty was given pain medication and underwent treatment before making a full recovery. Dusty was adopted in May 2019.

Steltz was charged with animal cruelty offenses in April 2019. The case was delayed due to Steltz’s mental health and underwent separate competency examinations.

In court Tuesday morning, Vough listened to two reports from separate psychiatrists indicating Steltz’s competency is “unlikely to be restored,” while another psychiatrist opined Steltz is mentally incompetent.

Vough, in turn, dismissed the case.

The judge said he could not order but strongly recommended Steltz not have any pets in the future.

Cheryle Eckert
1d ago

I understand they think this guy isn't competent enough to stand trial. but if he is competent enough to live by himself then he should stand trial. the sad thing is when someone's pet gets hurt, and they don't have the money to get it treated, horrible outcomes occur. they need to know that we can actually reach out to the humane society the aspcs local shelters local vets, they can help you get medical attention for your pet if it's needed. I wish more people knew that

