Falling tree kills brother, sister in Indiana

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
 1 day ago

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. ( WXIN ) – Two siblings from Indianapolis died over the weekend after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart.

According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday reporting that two children had been injured at Indian Oaks Campground in Taylor Township, Indiana.

When deputies arrived, they found an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy suffering from traumatic injuries.

The siblings were riding in a golf cart with their parents when strong winds toppled what police described as a dead tree, which fell and hit them. The tree also damaged a nearby vehicle, police said.

Both children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their parents were not hurt.

