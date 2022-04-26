ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

By Wes
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 106.3

Stay in this Awesome ‘Old West’ Town Not Far From Texarkana

Summer is fast approaching and if you're looking for something fun and different to do that isn't far from Texarkana then you really need to check this out. You and your family will be transported back in time to the old wild west when you stay at Diamonds Old West Cabins in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. They have seven uniquely 'old west' themed cabins. The great thing is you can experience the old west with modern conveniences. Plus there is a General Store and fun activities for the whole family.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
Eagle 106.3

CASA Colorful 5k Saturday In Texarkana Arkansas

The CASA Colorful 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana Arkansas. The CASA colorful 5k is a family-friendly event for kids and adults of all ages, Early registration for the race is going on now here through April 22. Here are the details on the individual classes that are taking place at the CASA Colorful 5K.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardener Plant Sale Saturday

Spring is finally here and it's time to get in that garden. The Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardeners will hold its annual Plant Sale this Saturday, in Texarkana Arkansas. The Plant Sale will be Saturday, April 23, from 7:30 am at the Home Arts Building at the Four States Fairgrounds. This sale is open to the public. Master Gardeners will be selling plants that come from their own gardens and landscapes, plants that are well adapted to our climate.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Society
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

East Texas grocery store remains family-focused amid ownership change

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas staple grocery store between Tyler and Kilgore has gone through some big changes, but one thing that has stayed the same is the value of family. From the name to its workers, family is an important part of this store's next chapter. Tulita's Grocery is not just a family-owned business but also a family run.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Park#Laboratory Equipment#Dvd#Recreation Department#Unicor
92.9 THE LAKE

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Power 95.9

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recycling
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
K945

Shreveport Spring State Fair Opens Thursday

Live Music (Free with gate admission) Fiesta at the Fair (Sun, May 1) Parking and Admission are FREE from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each weekday. Top 10 Rides You Will Find at the State Fair of Louisiana. I've included the adult rides on this list. The State Fair will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy