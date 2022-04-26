The Legacy of Greensburger Lives On

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College announced the launch of its new Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro College initiative to help prepare individuals to advance and succeed in their careers while meeting the growing employer workforce demands in the Piedmont Triad area. The area, known for being one of the primary manufacturing and transportation hubs in the southeastern United States, is projected to grow 3.5% over the next five years and bring more than 50,000 jobs to the region over the next ten years. As part of the initiative, non-credit online certification programs will initially be offered in two growth sectors and occupations in the region including healthcare and information technology. In the coming months, other programs will be rolled out in additional growth areas including manufacturing, professional/technical, and supply chain and logistics.

