A Mississippi mayor was arrested for allegedly hitting a teenager during an argument about a dirt bike. Mayor Chris Lindley of Booneville, Mississippi, was arrested on Tuesday over the alleged assault, which reportedly occurred earlier in April. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WLBT that Mr Lindley was booked on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault of a minor. He was allowed release on a $3,000 bond. The sheriff todl the station that a justice court judge had signed off on a warrant for the mayor's arrest. The police report documenting the arrest claims that a teenage boy rode...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO