Metros where people in Saginaw are getting new jobs

Saginaw, MI

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Dhacim // Wikicommons

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Saginaw, MI found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Saginaw, MI in the first quarter of 2021.

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 15
--- #195 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 3 to Saginaw, MI

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Monroe, MI

- Started a new job in Monroe, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Monroe, MI in Q1 2021: 13
--- #12 most common destination from Monroe, MI
- Net job flow: 0 to Saginaw, MI

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#11. Muskegon, MI

- Started a new job in Muskegon, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Muskegon, MI in Q1 2021: 17
--- #10 most common destination from Muskegon, MI
- Net job flow: 2 to Saginaw, MI

Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Battle Creek, MI

- Started a new job in Battle Creek, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Battle Creek, MI in Q1 2021: 14
--- #10 most common destination from Battle Creek, MI
- Net job flow: 5 to Battle Creek, MI

Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jackson, MI

- Started a new job in Jackson, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 24
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Jackson, MI in Q1 2021: 21
--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Jackson, MI
- Net job flow: 3 to Jackson, MI

Mxobe//Wikicommons

#8. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI

- Started a new job in Kalamazoo-Portage, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 39
--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Kalamazoo-Portage, MI in Q1 2021: 36
--- #12 most common destination from Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
- Net job flow: 3 to Kalamazoo-Portage, MI

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ann Arbor, MI

- Started a new job in Ann Arbor, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 44
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Ann Arbor, MI in Q1 2021: 42
--- #10 most common destination from Ann Arbor, MI
- Net job flow: 2 to Ann Arbor, MI

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Midland, MI

- Started a new job in Midland, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 122
--- 5.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Midland, MI in Q1 2021: 104
--- #2 most common destination from Midland, MI
- Net job flow: 18 to Midland, MI

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lansing-East Lansing, MI

- Started a new job in Lansing-East Lansing, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 150
--- 6.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Lansing-East Lansing, MI in Q1 2021: 125
--- #8 most common destination from Lansing-East Lansing, MI
- Net job flow: 25 to Lansing-East Lansing, MI

Andrew Jameson // Wikicommons

#4. Bay City, MI

- Started a new job in Bay City, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 159
--- 7.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Bay City, MI in Q1 2021: 164
--- #1 most common destination from Bay City, MI
- Net job flow: 5 to Saginaw, MI

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#3. Flint, MI

- Started a new job in Flint, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 235
--- 10.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Flint, MI in Q1 2021: 182
--- #3 most common destination from Flint, MI
- Net job flow: 53 to Flint, MI

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

- Started a new job in Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 315
--- 14.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI in Q1 2021: 158
--- #7 most common destination from Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
- Net job flow: 157 to Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Saginaw, MI in Q1 2021: 824
--- 38.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Saginaw, MI from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 685
--- #5 most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Net job flow: 139 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

