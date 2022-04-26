ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Local organizations to host Pflugerville ISD candidate town hall May 2

By Carson Ganong
 1 day ago
Black Pflugerville, Mt. Bonnell Lodge, Measure and Educators in Solidarity will host a candidate town hall on May 2 for the upcoming Pflugerville ISD school board election. PfISD parents Meme...

PfISD board votes to pursue free meal program for certain campuses

Pflugerville ISD officials voted to pursue a federal program that would provide free breakfast and lunch to qualifying campuses for the 2022-23 school year. During an April 21 meeting, PfISD Director of Food Service Geoff Holle requested that the school board go after what is called a United States Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, Food Service Program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Q&A: Meet the candidates for Lakeway City Council

Six candidates are vying for three Lakeway City Council seats in the May 7 election. Incumbents Louis Mastrangelo and Steve Smith will be up against competitive intelligence professional Kelly Brynteson, retired law mediator Nina Davis, civil litigation attorney Connie Ditto and Jennifer Szimanski, a former police officer that now works in public affairs.
LAKEWAY, TX
Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Lake Travis ISD Board of Trustees

Six candidates will face off in the May 7 election for three seats on the Lake Travis ISD Board of Trustees. For place 3, lawyer Laurie Higginbotham will be up against small business owner Erin Archer. Incumbent Board President John Aoueille will be competing with United States Administrative Judge Kit Crumbley for Place 4, and incumbent Kim Flasch will be facing strategy and policy manager Porter Herring for Place 5. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 26. Early voting will run from April 25 through May 3, and election day is May 7. Candidate responses may have been edited for length, style and clarity.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin voters to weigh in on proposition to end marijuana enforcement, no-knock warrants

In addition to two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, Austin voters have the chance to weigh in on a single ballot proposition in the city's May 7 election. The measure, Proposition A, was added to the ballot following a successful petition by Ground Game Texas and would end low-level marijuana enforcement and the practice of no-knock warrants in the city. Austinites can participate in early voting April 25-May 3, and election day is May 7.
AUSTIN, TX
Eanes ISD candidate forum is available to view

Eanes Parents Unite hosted a Public Square Candidate Forum at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at Riverbend Church's High School Room in the Student Center. The event was moderated by Aaron Silva, host of the Eanes Parents Unite Podcast, and featured questions submitted by public attendees. View the forum...
AUSTIN, TX
Politics
Elections
Austin council members hope streamlined development guidelines on East 11th, 12th streets will lead to revitalization

City Council gave its initial approval to the long-awaited revision of land use documents governing development along Central-East Austin's East 11th and 12th streets April 21. Updates to the lengthy policies outlining development standards along the east side corridors have been in the works for years. District 1 Council Member...
AUSTIN, TX
