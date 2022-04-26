Local organizations to host Pflugerville ISD candidate town hall May 2

Six candidates will face off in the May 7 election for three seats on the Lake Travis ISD Board of Trustees. For place 3, lawyer Laurie Higginbotham will be up against small business owner Erin Archer. Incumbent Board President John Aoueille will be competing with United States Administrative Judge Kit Crumbley for Place 4, and incumbent Kim Flasch will be facing strategy and policy manager Porter Herring for Place 5. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 26. Early voting will run from April 25 through May 3, and election day is May 7. Candidate responses may have been edited for length, style and clarity.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO