Texarkana, TX

Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

By Wes
 1 day ago
The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for...

Kicker 102.5

CASA Colorful 5k Saturday In Texarkana Arkansas

The CASA Colorful 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana Arkansas. The CASA colorful 5k is a family-friendly event for kids and adults of all ages, Early registration for the race is going on now here through April 22. Here are the details on the individual classes that are taking place at the CASA Colorful 5K.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
CBS19

East Texas grocery store remains family-focused amid ownership change

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas staple grocery store between Tyler and Kilgore has gone through some big changes, but one thing that has stayed the same is the value of family. From the name to its workers, family is an important part of this store's next chapter. Tulita's Grocery is not just a family-owned business but also a family run.
TYLER, TX
Kicker 102.5

Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardener Plant Sale Saturday

Spring is finally here and it's time to get in that garden. The Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardeners will hold its annual Plant Sale this Saturday, in Texarkana Arkansas. The Plant Sale will be Saturday, April 23, from 7:30 am at the Home Arts Building at the Four States Fairgrounds. This sale is open to the public. Master Gardeners will be selling plants that come from their own gardens and landscapes, plants that are well adapted to our climate.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Magnolia, Arkansas Gets Piggly Wiggly! Is Texarkana next?

Remember when Texarkana had a Piggly Wiggly many years ago?. If I remember correctly we had two Piggly Wiggly stores, there was one on East Street (Hwy71) in College Hill and the other was in Oaklawn Village on the Texas side. In fact, there were several stores that were around in those days from what I was told. If you are old enough to remember like me, you probably went to the store with your mama or daddy and how could you forget their iconic logo, the pig with the butcher hat.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kicker 102.5

‘East Texas Giving Day’ is Tuesday, April 26 – Help All You Can

'East Texas Giving Day' is this, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and there are 24 participating Bowie and Miller County nonprofits hoping to benefit from your generosity. East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour giving event that takes place virtually at EastTexasGivingDay.org. Participation is easy, donors simply go online and donate $10 or more from any device that can access the internet including; desktop computers, mobile phones or tablets.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

First Choice Pregnancy Center Walk For Life May 7

The Walk For Life to benefit First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Texarkana will be Saturday, May 7, at Spring Lake Park. This year is the 22nd year for the walk to take place. This event is hosted by 'First Choice Pregnancy Center' Here are the details as shared on the First Choice Pregnancy Center Facebook page:
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

Gregg County approves internet company access to over 70 locations

Prospective homebuyers in East Texas are responding to rising interest rates. “This was a decent class that we had this time. We had sixteen graduates for this police academy. This is our fourth police academy that the Longview Police Department has provided for the community,” Thornton said. Family of...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
