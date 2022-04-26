Man’s truck stolen 48 hours after he purchased it

(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Boen, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a 2006 Mercury northbound on the off-ramp at the 35-mile marker of Interstate 29 at the intersection with Highway 34. Tylar Brammer, 21, of Malvern, was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound in the left-hand lane of Highway 34 at the intersection of the I-29 off-ramp. Boen stated she was attempting to cross the highway to turn left to go to the gas station and did not see Brammer. She pulled out from the intersection and was ultimately struck by Brammer, who attempted to avoid the collision.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO