Jefferson Parish, LA

Kenner Man Confesses to Killing Mother When Police Show Up

By Bernadette Lee
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy of Kenner PD

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s officials were investigating a hit and run crash on Sunday evening when they went to the home of the car owner. What they ended up learning about was much more than just information about a hit-and-run crash.

The woman’s son answered the door and told officers his mother couldn’t come to the door to talk about the hit and run crash because he had killed her according to a WWL report .

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office say that 28-year-old Joshua Chambers, the son of Cora Chambers, said he beat her with a hammer.

Investigators say it appears the woman had been hit multiple times with a hammer. Officials say that Chambers, who has a history of mental illness, by hitting her over the head with a hammer. Shortly after that, they found the 54-year-old woman’s body.

The hit-and-run crash that brought authorities to Cora’s door happened around 11:30 on Veterans Boulevard. The person at the scene who had been driving the car fled before police go to the scene. That is ultimately what brought investigators to the door of the now-deceased Cora Chambers.

Kenner Police Department Spokesman Lieutenant Michael Cunningham says that they are working to investigate the crash and now the death of Chambers. Joshua Chambers admitted to being the person driving the car that was involved in the hit-and-run.

Officials booked the man into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Source: Kenner Man Confesses to Killing Mother When Police Show Up

