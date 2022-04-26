ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston boys, girls both place fifth in Cape Invitational

semoball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Both the Sikeston boys and girls track teams finished fifth in the Cape Invitational on Saturday. Sikeston’s lone win came from Reese Steward who won the girls’ long jump with a leap of 17 feet, one and a half inches. Steward...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

FOX 2

20-year-old Missouri man wins $100K in fishing competition

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team shuts out Dixon

On Monday afternoon, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team shut out the Dixon Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon, 8-0. Lebanon (8-8 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) recorded their eighth shutout behind stellar play from their defense and goalkeeper Sydney Wilson. “We are very proud of the way we are playing defensively,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “Going into the year, we knew it would be a new group in the defense and were unsure how it would go. They have meshed well and are playing great. Jewell Shockley is a true leader back there, and Chloe Shearer, Destiney Stokes, and Brook Frank have really stepped up and played well. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Albany Herald

Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams shine at region meet

The Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams brought home second and fourth-place team finishes in the region competition last week in Macon. The boys finished second in the region behind Savannah Country Day School and the girls finished fourth. Savannah Country Day dominated the speed events but the Knights placed well...
MACON, GA
KFVS12

Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Gordonville Tuesday afternoon, April 26. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. on Highway 25 at Highway K. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Troy Strom was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle when his bike was hit by a 1998 Toyota 4Runner.
Daily Leader

Large contingent from BHS set for 5A tennis tourney in Oxford

It will be a busy two days in Oxford for Brookhaven High tennis coach Stephanie Triplett and her assistant Maddie Hickman as Ole Brook tennis is bringing 12 players to the MHSAA 5A Individual Tennis Championships that begin on Thursday and conclude on Friday with the title matches. Seventh-grader Cohen...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

