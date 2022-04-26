Woman in hysterics after ordering £7.50 dress but it’s so small it’d only fit a DOLL

A WOMAN has been left stunned after ordering a dress online – only for a tiny item to arrive that looks to be small enough to fit a “doll”.

Lucy McNeill, 17, from Cheshire, selected a long sleeve black mini dress from online retailer Shein, paying £7.50 for the trendy piece.

Lucy was shocked when she saw the size of the dress she ordered Credit: Jam Press

But when she tried on the dress people were impressed by how good it ended up looking Credit: Jam Press

But when it arrived, she found that the dress was incredibly small and seemed unlikely to stretch to fit her size XS/S frame.

“I was completely shocked,” Lucy told Jam Press. “I did not think in the slightest that it would fit me.

“I was able to get it on and it did in fact fit – but it’s not something I would want to wear out!”

She shared a hilarious clip of her holding it up to next to herself on TikTok, demonstrating the size difference.

She said: “Sorry how am I gonna fit into that?” The post was viewed 33.9 million times and racked up two million likes.

One person commented: “That’s so funny … you made my day with this thank you.”

“No way,” another user said.

Someone else added: “Please tag me if you get this on. I NEED TO SEE THIS.”

“It's like ballet leggings,” another person said.

One person commented: “It's for a barbie doll.”

“Game changer for travel packing, you can get cheaper flight with luggage this small,” someone else joked.

Another user said: “Omg where did you get that my American girl doll would love that.”

Lucy later shared another video of her wearing the skimpy dress, describing it as “not very PG at all”.

One follower commented: “Wasn’t expecting it to look like that, looks good tho.” [sic]

“Maybe not PG but it looks incredible,” said another user.

Someone else added: “It looks so good on as well how on earth did you manage that?”