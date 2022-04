I think I did about everything there was to do when I was in high school. Sports. Music, Theater, woodworking, and art. Particularly, I have always had a strong pull towards music and theater. And listen up, that “stuff” got me a scholarship to college. No joke. So, it only seems appropriate that I continue to help “push” our future artists, musicians, and thespians (that’s entertainers basically) to at least give-it-a-go when it comes to theater. There just so happens to be a great opportunity to do just that coming from the Grand Opera House.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO