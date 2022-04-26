Is The Speed Limit On HWY 191 90 MPH?

It isn't the BEST thought-out layout when it comes to all of the Starbucks locations throughout West Texas-but the Starbucks at Loop 250 and Midland Drive, located right down the way from The AT & T store, Jersey Mike's, Buttermilk Sky Pies, and the Sleep Number stores.... has a driveway that connects a small pathway for vehicles to get to that row of stores, but at the same time, it also leads to the Starbucks Drive-Thru. And at busy times of the day (usually mornings from about 6 am till 9 am, around lunchtime, and then again in the afternoons from 4 pm till 6 pm-the lines not only block the entryway to those stores but the cars and the line also spill out onto the frontage rd for Loop 250, blocking the right lane.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO