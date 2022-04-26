ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Is The Speed Limit On HWY 191 90 MPH?

By Gwen
 1 day ago
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers. But, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which means...

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

