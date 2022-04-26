ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Garrett Wilson, Drake London

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL Draft rumor mill is in full swing with the big night just days away. While teams are certainly posturing to send up smoke screens ahead of the NFL Draft, some actual intentions can be gleaned by reading the tea leaves that are NFL rumors. We’re going to combine...

The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL Draft rumors: Cross and .... Stingley for Giants?

Let’s check some of the New York Giants draft buzz with the 2022 NFL Draft coming up in just a few days. We have heard this before, but ESPN’s Matt Miller is continuing to connect Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross to the Giants. He says:. “ ......
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: These 8 teams do not have a first-round pick

Get comfy People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) All the optimism has finally arrived. It doesn't matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you're the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round. Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Andrew Erickson
Person
Garrett Wilson
FantasyPros Football Podcast: NFL Draft Risers & Fallers, Bold Predictions & Prop Bets

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
NFL
Melvin Gordon to re-sign with Broncos

Free agent RB Melvin Gordon has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Denver Broncos. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Gordon has been contemplating where he wants to sign over the last couple of months, but he will ultimately opt to re-sign with Denver. The veteran back was effective for the team last year, logging over 1,000 total yards and ten touchdowns in his seventh season. This is bad news for the fantasy value of Javonte Williams, who many hoped would take the reigns in the backfield as the bellcow back.
DENVER, CO
Q 105.7

What Will The New York Jets Do In The 2022 NFL Draft?

The New York Jets have not been a good football team for around the last decade or so. This 2022 NFL Draft is huge for them. The Jets are young but have tremendous upside in my opinion. While I was vocal about the Jets not drafting him because of the competition level playing at BYU, I do believe he showed some flashes of greatness down the stretch last season. They have two first round picks in the top 10 which is massive. The Jets absolutely can't miss on both of these picks, unless they trade away number 10 and make a move at Deebo Samuel. Either way, the pressure is on for the Jets front office and coaching staff tomorrow and this weekend. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
NFL
#The Nfl Draft#The Minnesota Vikings#The Vikings#Wr#Qb Between
The Ringer

The NFL Draft Entrance Survey

The Ringer’s NFL writers answer questions ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, including first-round sleepers and the perfect pairings. Kevin Clark: In the draft, I value athleticism more than anything else. I look at guys like Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum (who won’t be a first-round pick), or Virginia Tech edge rusher Amaré Barno (4.36-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical jump at 246 pounds) and drool. I know this is really basic, but among the top prospects, I am really fascinated with the top two players in the draft, Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker. They really are both special athletes: Hutchinson has one of the best three-cones ever for a guy his size, and Walker has one of the best 40s for a guy his size. I’d select Hutchinson, but Walker’s measurables leave the door wide open to make that a mistake. I legit don’t know. Thank God Trent Baalke’s got this under control.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Saints must trade up for Matt Corral in 2022 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints were a bastion of consistency with Sean Payton at the helm, but now the Payton era is over after 16 years as head coach. Dennis Allen is now the head coach, with Pete Carmichael Jr. finally being given the keys to the offense. Carmichael has been in New Orleans as offensive coordinator since 2009, but until now it was Payton calling plays. However, it’s well known that Carmichael likes his quarterbacks to have a quick release, and in this 2022 NFL Draft class, there’s none quicker than Ole Miss product Matt Corral.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
How NFL Draft Position Helps Predict Future Fantasy Performance: Quarterbacks

With the 2022 NFL Draft fast approaching, fantasy football fans anxiously await to see who will draft this year’s crop of rookie quarterbacks. In dynasty, the unknown of each incoming prospect and what his career might turn into provides hope and excitement. We all want to hit on our rookie draft picks, but selecting the rookie quarterback who develops into a fantasy superstar and becomes the backbone of your roster for 10+ years is the ultimate Yahtzee in dynasty. The truth is that most prospects don’t turn into superstars. But do you know what else is great? Having a reliable QB2 or a QB3 in a superflex league for emergencies or a bye week fill-in.
NFL
2022 NFL Draft Surprise Picks & Bold Predictions

We’re now just one day away from what every NFL franchise has spent months planning for — the first round of the NFL Draft. We see plenty of big surprises each year during the league’s biggest offseason event. It was shocking to see Mac Jones fall all the way down to New England at 15th overall last year after all the speculation that he could’ve gone inside the top three. If we rewind even further back to 2020, Dallas taking CeeDee Lamb 17th overall was a big surprise, as the Cowboys had much bigger needs on defense and had just given Amari Cooper a massive contract. The biggest head-scratcher in recent memory also came in 2020, when the Packers traded up to grab QB Jordan Love 26th overall even though all-time great Aaron Rodgers still had some gas left in the tank. No one truly knows what’s going to happen on Draft Day, so our featured pundits figured they’d throw their “speculation hats” into the ring and share their biggest shockers and bold predictions for the big day.
NFL
WWL-TV

5 potential first round surprises in the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — We are one day away from the highly anticipated 2022 NFL Draft!. This year, there's definitely no consensus No. 1 overall pick as that has bounced around in recent months from Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson to Georgia's Travon Walker in recent days and even some chatter about NC State's Ikem Ekwonu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Derek Brown’s WR3s with WR1 potential (2022 Fantasy Football)

With injuries, aging top-shelf players, and the ever-evolving NFL landscape, we see new wide receivers spring forth yearly into the top-12 ranks in fantasy football. Some are ballyhooed rookies who take the league by storm, while others are players like Will Fuller and Calvin Ridley who step forward to lead their aerial attacks after having flashed promise in previous years.
NFL

