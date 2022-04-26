ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman and His Father Have a Moment at Petco Park

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLhcf_0fKZRzAt00

Another day, another great moment for Freddie Freeman.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Freddie Freeman has only played 15 games for the Dodgers, but has already had some great moments on his new team. First, it was a standing ovation in his first home game. Then he hit a home run in his first at-bat against the Atlanta Braves, his former team.

On Sunday, with "Freddie" chants raining down at Petco Park, Freeman blasted a two-run shot to give LA the lead. After getting congratulated by his teammates, Freeman walked to the end of the visitor's dugout to high-five his father.

It was another window into Freeman the family man and a reminder of why he decided to write the next chapter of his major league career in southern California.

Safe to say, the Freeman family is enjoying Freddie playing much closer to home.

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
The Spun

Drew Brees Could Reportedly Be Leaving NBC

It’s been a revolving door in the sports commentating world. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left FOX for ESPN. Al Michaels is off to Amazon. Mike Tirico will take his spot for NBC. Could Drew Brees be the next commentator on the move?. According to a report, Brees could...
NFL
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves
NBC Sports

Joc quickly quiets heckling Brewers fans with clutch homer

Don’t mess with Joc Pederson. Some Milwaukee fans found that out the hard way Monday night. With the Giants trailing the Brewers 1-0 in the eighth inning, the Bay Area native strolled up to the plate at American Family Field. Milwaukee’s pitching staff had cruised through San Francisco’s lineup...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Help Padres Set Petco Park Attendance Record

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

Yankees were fined $100,000 for improper use of dugout phone

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees were fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams' signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016.The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan. The letter's contents were first reported Tuesday by SNY and the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.MLB has said the fine was for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
581
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy