Buffalo, NY

LISTEN: Beane: 'We're ready to roll'

By Sal Capaccio
 2 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and the Buffalo Bills are ready.

"We're ready to roll," said general manager Brandon Beane during an appearance on the "Howard and Jeremy Show" on Tuesday morning. "For the most part [the draft board] is finalized. We're doing mock drafts right now. We did some [Monday], just trying to come with different scenarios that could happen in the first two to three rounds is where we're at."

The Bills aren't scheduled to make their first selection until pick No. 25 overall, but that could always change. Beane says he's spoken to teams ahead of them who may be looking to move down, as well as behind them who may be looking to move up from their pick in the second round.

The last three years, the 25th pick was selected between 11 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m ET, so if the Bills do stay where they are, it will be a late night for their fans of Western New York.

While the Bills have one of the best rosters in the NFL and are Super Bowl contenders, Beane says that doesn't mean they have to take a player who they feel has to make an immediate impact any more than they would any other year.

"You're just looking for good players," he said with Jeremy White and Nate Geary. "Free agency is probably where you can say, 'Hey, we'll spend a little more here and we'll fill this here.' The draft is more of a long-term approach. You're drafting a guy in the first round that you would hope you're, at least, picking up their fifth-year option and you've got him for five years. So you're not looking for a short-term fix."

You can listen to Beane's entire appearance on WGR in the player below:

