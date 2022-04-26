ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Search for missing kids concludes Monday; no recovery

By Jordan Lippincott
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNii9_0fKZO7dx00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The search for the three children, who went missing in the Mississippi River Saturday evening , will pick back up Tuesday morning.

Although the Coast Guard suspended their search Sunday night, multiple agencies, including rescue divers with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office and NOPD’s Special Operations Division, continued their search efforts on Monday.

It was a somber scene as the family of the three kids stationed themselves atop the levee alongside the river.

The three kids have been identified as sisters Brandy Wilson, 14, and Ally Berry-Wilson, 8, and Kevin Poole, Jr., 15.

Family members, friends, and community members have been returning to the same spot near the Crescent City Connection Bridge since Saturday.

Coast Guard suspends river search for missing New Orleans children, NOPD and family members continue looking

“We spent six hours watching and walking up and down this river on Saturday night, hoping and praying that something fruitful will come from the Coast Guard search,” said Bishop W. L. T. Littleton, the pastor of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church of Algiers.

Bishop Littleton is the pastor of a church the family frequents and says the loss of these kids is a big loss for the community.

“They were just community children, neighborhood children, just enjoying life,” explained Littleton. “This is why it’s such a tragedy that we have lost them, but it’s a greater tragedy if we don’t recover their bodies.”

Those close to the family believe the Coast Guard’s work isn’t done.

“I commend them for what they have done thus far, but at this time, I have requested from our representatives that they get in touch with [the Coast Guard] to have them come back out, so we can complete this search,” said the pastor.

Kenner police: Hit and run suspect charged after admitting to mother’s brutal death

As search efforts resume, the family is leaning on their faith and the support of their community.

“The congregation surrounded [the girls’ mother] yesterday and prayed for her and to give her strength that the healing will come in, and we do believe, through time, there will be a healing process,” said Littleton.

The family says they are grateful for the agencies’ assistance. They also said they will return to the Algiers levee each day until they hear their loved ones have been located.

In the meantime, New Orleans police are asking anyone who may have seen something that would help them in their search to please call the department’s fourth district at (504) 658-6040.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Tears flow at vigil for missing children

NEW ORLEANS — It's now been more than 48 hours since three kids went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection in Algiers. They still haven’t been found. Monday evening, friends and family came together for a balloon release near the levee where they were last seen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Poole
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Fox News

Florida authorities release bodycam footage from wedding with drug-laced food

New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Kids#Mississippi River#The Coast Guard#Nopd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Girl, 3, fatally shot in house in New Orleans’ French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a house in New Orleans’ French Quarter on Tuesday afternoon, and investigators were questioning her teenage brothers, police said. Detectives don’t know whether the shooting was accidental, Capt. Hans Ganthier, commander of the 8th Police District, said during...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy