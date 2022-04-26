WI: TESTIMONY BEGINS IN ACID ATTACK HATE CRIME TRIAL

Related
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Officials Charge Wisconsin Man With Federal Hate Crime After Taunting Black Neighbors With Threats
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
NJ: ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACKS AT FRATERNITY HOUSE
NJ: Rutgers investigates anti-semitic attacks at AEPi Jewish fraternity house
Terror suspect, 40, denies possessing 'rocket candy' explosives and a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook following a police raid which led to the evacuation of 50 homes in a street
A terror suspect denied explosives charges today after a police raid led to the evacuation of 50 homes in a street. Residents in King Alfred Street, Derby, were told to leave after suspicious items were found on December 5 last year. Shaven-headed Simon Pilgrim, 40, appeared at the Old Bailey...
