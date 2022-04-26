ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

SHOW ME YOUR MOCK !!!!!

By dan.albro.1
Big Blue View
 1 day ago

I'm not going with any trades here, because it's so much in the air what might actually...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

Straight Mock 1.0 No Trades

Did a mock stayed put didn't trade out. I would prefer to try and trade back in the 1st and 2nd rounds this year to collect some extra picks. I am not wild about trading for picks next year 2023. I personally do not want to get rid of Bradberry unless we are able to draft Gardner or Stingley. In the PFF mock I ran both were gone by pick 5. I am not a fan of getting rid of Toney unless we get a 2nd Round pick plus. If we can trade him for a comparable player or talent I am all for it. On to the mock.
NFL
Big Blue View

First mock draft since joining in 2016

5. Evan Neal - seems like this year's Andrew Thomas and that's good enough for me. 7. Garrett Wilson - You can't get a true #1 receiver in free agency unless you pay near QB money. Golladay is an injury prone disaster who can't get open. Shep is Shep. This is a huge need, and the WR's at the top of the draft have been great in recent drafts. This is truly both need and value. I don't view it as a luxury pick.
NFL
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft: Who will Giants add to young edge group?

The New York Giants drafted Jason Pierre-Paul 15th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. They have not drafted or developed a true front-line pas rusher since. Will they do it this year, when they have the fifth and seventh overall picks in the draft and there should be at least one or two of the top-tier edge players available to them?
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy