Episode 20: A Day in the Life with District Court Judge Patrick McElyea

The Missouri Supreme Court has issued two decisions in April 2022 so far. State of Missouri vs. Shawn W. Yount was argued on Feb. 1, 2022, and the opinion was issued on April 5. In this case, the defendant appealed the decision of the circuit court that he was a dangerous offender, which increased the severity of his sentence. The Supreme Court ruled that the defendent’s case should be sent back to the circuit court for resetencing as it did not find that the defendent met the requirements to be considered a dangerous offender. It was a 6-1 decision written by Justice Robin Ransom with Justice George W. Draper III dissenting.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO