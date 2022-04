NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A local woman is inspiring others to live out their dream. After a years-long break from dancing, Dr. Jean Elizze Charles is now a pro with the Dallas Stars Ice Girls."Medical school and residency, for me particularly as a dermatologist, is about eight years."It was the desire to be in healthcare that had Dr. Charles setting side her love of dance. As a child she was a competitive figure skater, on the drill team in high school, and she cheered in college at the University of Texas at Austin.After pursuing her career, Dr. Charles felt it...

