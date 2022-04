This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, a car was stopped in the area of East 18th Street and South Lamine Avenue for not having a front license plate, an expired rear license plate, and no license plate light. The investigation revealed a small amount of marijuana from the car. It was seized for destruction. The driver, who was not named in the report, was cited for Driving Without A License and No Proof of Insurance.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO