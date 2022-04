If Scott Coker has his way, an immediate rematch for the Bellator flyweight championship could happen in the near future. On Friday, Bellator 278 took place in Honolulu, Hawaii to start a doubleheader for the promotion and it was capped off by Liz Carmouche stopping Juliana Velasquez via fourth-round TKO in a tremendous comeback after being down on the scorecards heading into the championship stanzas. While Carmouche was in a dominant position from crucifix on the ground and landing some big elbows, many believe referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight too quickly and that an immediate rematch should be rebooked.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO