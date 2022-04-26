ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency Monero Rises More Than 7% In 24 hours

Cover picture for the articleMonero's XMR/USD price has increased 7.13% over the past 24 hours to $255.2. Over the past week, XMR has experienced an uptick of over 3.0%, moving from $253.38 to its current price. As it stands...

dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
dailyhodl.com

Indicator That’s Almost Never Failed Could Signal Next Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Says Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says that he’s closely following one indicator that has consistently marked the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2017. In a new video, crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 68,200 YouTube subscribers to keep a close eye on the weekly Coinbase volume of Bitcoin, which he says has been an accurate indicator of trend reversals.
Benzinga

Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100,000 Or Shiba Inu At $0.001?

Bitcoin is considered one of the most volatile assets to trade, making future price hard to predict. Popular Ethereum-based crypto Shiba Inu is down almost 30% year-to-date. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $57M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $57,326,563 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcd4b18f94dbbd73bc97b5f3f1c2c6f9cae92c126. $57 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x403ac35aa7b628757e200f45bdad1a55fc32839d. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bitcoin Not Moved In Over 12 Months Reaches All-Time-High

The crypto markets tumbled this morning, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fails to hold the $40k level. Fears about a 50-basis point rate hike have strengthened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments last Thursday. He stated, “it is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly”, which is a key change in direction of the Federal Reserve’s strategy – instead of raising rates steadily at 25 basis points this year, he said how the FOMC are more willing to raise interest rates quicker and reach the 2-2.5% target at a faster pace. This means that a 50-basis point rate hike is very likely at the next FOMC meeting on May 3rd-4th. It is clear that the Federal Reserve has taken this aggressive stance due to consumers in the US are still spending substantially, which comes as a surprise after the Russia-Ukraine war. I think that even though we have a more hawkish Federal Reserve which could lead to more pain for global markets in the short term, I am still cautiously bullish. This is because the market was already expecting a 50-basis point rate hike before Jerome Powell’s announcement last week, so this news has already been priced into a large extent. This could lead to a buy-the-fact event on the day of the FOMC meeting on 3rd-4th May.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Are Sleeping on Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu, According to Analyst – Here’s His Strategy

A crypto trader who has built a large following with his timely altcoin calls says that Dogecoin (DOGE) and its biggest competitor are due for big gains. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 171,000 Twitter followers that he’s aiming to accumulate Shiba Inu (SHIB) with the expectation that DOGE triggers rallies in SHIB.
Benzinga

Fidelity To Allow Investors To Put Bitcoin In 401(k) Accounts

Fidelity Investments Inc. has moved to allow investors to put a Bitcoin BTC/USD account in their 401(k) retirement savings. What Happened: Fidelity will be the first major retirement plan provider to offer the option of adding Bitcoin to retirement savings, according to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal.
