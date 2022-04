Drew Brees could be poised to jump from NBC to FOX after just one year, according to a report. Brees is a candidate to become FOX’s No. 1 game analyst, replacing Troy Aikman, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees came to enjoy calling games more than studio work in his first season with NBC, but is unlikely to take up that role at NBC anytime soon with Cris Collinsworth firmly entrenched in the role.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO