Tapestry Inc. has named David Casey chief inclusion and social impact officer. He begins the newly created position on May 16. Casey will be tasked with overseeing Tapestry's equity, inclusion and diversity strategy, reporting jointly to Joanne Crevoiserat, the firm's chief executive officer, as well as Sarah Dunn, Tapestry's global human resources officer. Casey will also lead social impact efforts by way of advocacy, philanthropy and volunteerism across the entire company, which includes the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO