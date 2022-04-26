Police Release New Snapshots Of Alec Baldwin On 'Rust' Set Moments After Halyna Hutchins Shooting — See The Haunting Pics

MEGA

New photos of the Rust film set have been released amid the investigation into Halyna Hutchins ' death.

The late cinematographer, 42 — who was working as the Director of Photography on the Western film — was shot and killed in October 2021 after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that was mysteriously loaded with live rounds.

Following the tragic shooting —which also left the film's director, Joel Souza , injured — Baldwin, 63, was questioned by the Santa Fe Sherrif's office in footage that was also released just this week.

In the footage obtained by Rolling Stone , the actor is heard asking about Hutchins' status, which the officer says is "questionable."

Another person approaches Baldwin to ask if he is all right, to which he is heard replying: "No, I'm not all right. I'm worried about her."

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office released a new slew of photos and video on Monday, April 25, as reported by People .

"Today the sheriff's office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation," Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced in a statement. "The files are all related to the Rust movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation ."

Among the released materials was the haunting video of medics rushing to Hutchins' side in the moments after she was shot .

As OK! reported , Hutchins is seen laying on the floor inside a church at the Bonanza Creek Ranch during the graphic video, where at least three medics are surrounding her.

"[The bullet] came in here and crossed her chest," someone says in the clip as the medics encourage Hutchins to take deep breaths.

The video shows the last hours of Hutchins' life, as she was pronounced dead later on as a result of the injuries sustained in the shooting.

She is survived by her 9-year-old son, Andros , and husband Matt Hutchins , who has since filed a wrongful death suit against multiple people involved in the film, including Baldwin.