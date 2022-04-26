ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Don Linke’s Never-Ending Passion

By Blaine Schultz
shepherdexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent conversation jazz guitarist and educator Don Linke, we spoke for over an hour-and-a-half. And while we talked about cars, social media, vaccine booster shots, the history of Milwaukee, all roads led back to Jazz. Linke taught for 24 years at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and 11...

shepherdexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Tips on Playing Guitar and Singing

Written by Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Strumming guitar and singing along brings up images of campfires or social gatherings with everyone nestled around the living room, calling out song titles. But you don’t want to be surprised by requests for songs you can’t play or sing, so make yourself a short list of tunes you know for the next time your friends come over and want to have some good, old-fashioned fun.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden," the statement reads in part. "He leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. In his name and in the name of the family we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support over all these years – it has meant a lot to him!
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Montgomery
Person
Charles Mingus
Guitar World Magazine

Kirk Fletcher introduces you to T-Bone Walker’s legendary blues style

Hello, and welcome to my new Guitar World column! It’s an honor to be here and to have this opportunity to share some of my thoughts about guitar playing and music with you all. Aaron Thibeaux “T-Bone” Walker is rightfully regarded as one of the greatest and most influential...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Learn 10 of Slash's key rhythm and lead guitar approaches

If you’re interested in learning about Slash’s playing, it’s worth taking a minute to think about his early Guns N’ Roses style and which elements still feature in his solo material today. Compared to their ’80s contemporaries, there was a rawness to GN’R’s sound, and a...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Music#Gypsy Jazz#Jazz Guitarist#Black People#Uw Milwaukee#Black Box Fund
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Guitar Shorty Cause of Death Tragic: Blues Guitarist Dead at 87

Guitar Shorty, a musician, popularly known for influencing scores of blues players, including the iconic Jimi Hendrix, has passed away at the age of 87. According to Guitar World, his representatives at Alligator confirmed his death. On Wednesday, the musician died of "natural causes" at his home in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy