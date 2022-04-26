Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

NBC News/TODAY; MEGA

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins ' death on the Rust film set.

The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds .

While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls , armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't believe anyone is in the clear yet.

Despite Baldwin claiming to have been exonerated by new evidence in the investigation, Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza insisted no such conclusion has been reached at this point.

WATCH: MEDICS RUSH TO HALYNA HUTCHINS' SIDE AFTER ALEC BALDWIN SHOT HER ON 'RUST' SET

During an appearance on NBC News' Today show on Tuesday, April 26, Mendoza discussed the status of the investigation, claiming: "I don't think anybody is off the hook when it comes to criminal charges."

"No one's come forward and admitted to bringing the live rounds onto the movie set," he explained. "There was information from text messages that was concerning based on the fact that live ammo was spoken about and was possibly used on a prior movie set, and that was just a few months before the Rust movie set and production began."

Mendoza's statement comes just one week after Baldwin prematurely claimed he's been cleared of blame by a new report from the New Mexico Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB).

In a tweet on Wednesday, April 20, the It's Complicated actor shared a statement from his attorney, who insisted the report "exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds," as OK! learned .

"Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau's findings of violations," the statement continued, "and we are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues."

As OK! reported , the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department recently revealed tons of new evidence from the investigation, including footage of Baldwin being questioned after the incident and footage of the tragic moment medics rushed to Hutchins' side after she was shot.

ALEC BALDWIN SUED FOR WRONGFUL DEATH BY HALYNA HUTCHINS' FAMILY FOLLOWING FATAL 'RUST' SHOOTING: REPORT

In the haunting video , Hutchins — who was working as the Director of Photography on the Western film — is seen laying on the floor surrounded by medics who tried saving her life before she sadly died from her injuries later on.

During his appearance on Today on Tuesday, Mendoza revealed the reason for releasing the graphic information, noting it was a result of a public record request and for the sake of being "transparent" with the high profile investigation.