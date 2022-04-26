This Tokyo Anti-procrastination Cafe Is Saving Writer's Block by the Minute

Shoppers have gone wild after Mcvitie's announced it has created limited edition White Chocolate Jaffa Cakes. McVitie's announced today it is giving customers the chance to win one of just 40 available packets through a competition on its Instagram. Featuring the classic orange flavoured centre and light spongy layer of...
Geraldine DeRuiter wanted to try out the menu at an Italian restaurant that had received a Michelin star. And her experience was so unusual that she decided to tell all the details and show what the courses looked like.
A creature that washed up on an Australian beach has left many scratching their heads. According to Storyful, on April 5, Drew Lambert discovered a strange-looking animal washed up on the shore of Australia's Bondi Beach during a jog. Lambert took a video of the odd find and posted it...
With shows spanning a long list of countries, “The Voice” is known for showcasing incredibly talented vocalists, some of which aren’t even old enough to drive! That’s because some countries have a children’s version of the show, including Germany’s “The Voice Kids.”. Although...
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
A WOMAN who works in a sunbed shop explained the different types of people who visit the store, and the nicknames that the staff give them. The member of staff at Aberdeen's Tan Allure gave TikTok followers a run down of the client styles from the kebab to the waiter.
Rushing to the toilet in a moment of desperation is bad enough, never mind if the loo signs are so obscure no one can tell which to use. Social media users shared snaps of the most confusing toilet door signs from around the world, with the best examples collated in a gallery by Health and Wellness News.
Meet Chelsea, a Black expat who has made several homes across the globe and is now enjoying life in Brazil. While encouraging other women of color and underrepresented groups to fearlessly explore the world as she does, she has figured out the kind of lifestyle that feels good and freeing to her. Check out what life lessons and adventures Chelsea has encountered as a Black expat abroad in this Travel Noire interview.
Many women turn to side hustles as a way to bring in extra income, and sometimes, these side hustles take off in a way that they never anticipated. Options: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than...
A severely overgrown garden which engulfed a house, causing neighbours to complain, has been cut back - revealing a arsenal of vehicles including a van, car and truck. MailOnline reported last week that neighbours were perplexed by the property in Ramsgate, Kent, after it became overgrown despite its owner's 'polite' and 'well-dressed' appearance.
MOVE over Tinder - love is in the virtual air of the metaverse, where a couple first hooked up as avatars. Now, Brits Eilir Roberts, 32 and Marc Charlton, 36, are engaged with plans to tie the knot next year. The virtual romance started when Roberts - an intensive care...
Comments / 0