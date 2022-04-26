ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Cause of fire that claimed children's lives still under investigation

By Staff report
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 1 day ago

Constantine Fire Chief Mike Haydon provided an update regarding a fire that occurred early Monday andclaimed the lives of two young children.

In a press statement, Hayden said the fire was reported to 911 at 12:23 a.m. Monday stating two children were inside the structure in the 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine Township.

Michigan State Police troopers were first on the scene and found the shed-type structure fully engulfed. They were unable to gain entry. Fire crews arrived and knocked down the fire and located the two victims, a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl.

Two other civilians were treated at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation. Nnames of the victims are not being released by police.

The Michigan State Police fire marshal division was called and and worked late Monday and early Tuesday with local firefighters to investigate the cause. Anyone with information is asked to call Central Dispatch, (269) 467-4195, or the Michigan State Police Marshall post, (269) 558-0500.

Hayden said St. Joseph County Victims Services and the Red Cross were called in to assist the family.

St. Joseph County United Way has set up a donation fund to assist the family. Executive director Kelly Hostetler said 100 percent of money raised will go to funeral expenses and gift cards for food and clothing. For details about how to donate, call United Way at (269) 467-9099 or donate through a link on the United Way’s Facebook Page, www.paypal/donate.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Cause of fire that claimed children's lives still under investigation

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Constantine, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Constantine, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Michigan State Police#Central Dispatch#The Red Cross#United Way
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Detroit

2 Kids Die In House Fire In Rural Area In St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children died Monday in a house fire in southwestern Michigan, police said. The fire occurred in a rural area in Constantine Township in St. Joseph County, just north of the Indiana border. The children who died were ages 3 and 4, state police said. Their mother was injured but survived. Pictures posted online by WWMT-TV show the structure was destroyed. St. Joseph County United Way is taking donations to help the family. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS Detroit

Bone Found On Lake Michigan Beach IDed With Genetic Genealogy

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan fisherman who went missing in 2000 has been identified through DNA testing on a jaw bone that washed up on a beach 14 years later, police said Friday. The DNA Doe Project, working with the Michigan State Police, determined the jaw bone belonged to Ronald Wayne Jager of Fruitland Township. The DNA Doe Project is an all-volunteer, California-based group whose mission is to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families. Jager was reported missing the day after he launched his boat in August 2000 in Whitehall. The boat washed ashore...
LAKE MICHIGAN BEACH, MI
WZZM 13

Michigan men go to prison while 2 deaths are investigated

ALPENA, Mich. — A man has been sentenced to two years in prison while authorities continue to investigate the deaths of two women, including one whose remains were dug up in his backyard in the Alpena area. Joshua Wirgau was sentenced last week in a separate case involving a...
ALPENA, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

912
Followers
735
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy