ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pana, IL

Pana man accused of making terroristic threats

WAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana man was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. Officials said William Carnahan, 40, made threats against a business. The States Attorney's Office...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Mattoon woman arrested for aggravated battery to a peace officer

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -Police arrest a Mattoon woman after she kicked an officer while trying to escape from handcuffs, per officials. According to Mattoon Police, Britney J. York 26, of Mattoon, was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say the arrest occurred on April...
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Shelbyville man arrested for allegedly strangling a family member, per police

SHELBY COUNTY (WAND) - Police arrest a Shelbyville man after he allegedly strangled a family member. According to the Shelby County State’s Attorney, on April 25, 2022, Harrison Cole, 30, of Shelbyville, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and two counts of domestic battery, Class A Misdemeanors.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man sentenced for 2019 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2019 murder. In May of 2021, Percy Freeman was found guilty of first degree murder and aggravated battery. On April 24, 2019, officials said Freeman and other individuals tracked the victim, Roosevelt Anderson, struck...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Autopsy details for man killed in Decatur shooting released

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released autopsy details for a Decatur man who lost his life in a Saturday shooting. According to Macon County Coroner Michael Day, the victim was 40-year-old Ernest Durham. An autopsy completed Sunday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue found his preliminary cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, IL
Crime & Safety
Pana, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Pana, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for 2019 deadly shooting

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has recently been sentenced to 40 years in prison for first degree murder and aggravated battery. Percy Freeman was found guilty of these charges in May 2021. At trial, prosecutors presented evidence through Danville Police Officers and independent witnesses that on April 24, 2019, Freeman, along with other […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WAND TV

Police: Unborn child has died after pregnant woman shot in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The unborn child of a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in Danville has died, police said in an update. According to police at approximately 9:20 p.m. Danville PD were dispatched to the 900 block of Cleveland for a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, Officers located a 21-year-old female...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man who rammed truck into Champaign Co. Satellite Jail to serve prison time

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who rammed a stolen pickup truck into the Champaign County Satellite Jail will serve 10 years in prison. Court records show Yevgeniy Nikolaev pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault while operating a motor vehicle, criminal damage to government-supported property, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicular invasion. When his prison sentence was handed down, he was credited for 287 days served.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

One wounded in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 49-year-old is recovering after a shooting in Decatur. Police responded to the 300 block of E. Center Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. While on scene, officers learned a 49-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Police said that person has life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy