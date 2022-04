Purdue (23-13, 4-6) got an RBI single by Troy Viola in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat visiting Valparaiso (13-23), 6-5, on Tuesday evening. CJ Valdez got a single to start off the 10th for the Boilermakers. Jack Firestone replaced him with a pinch runner, who then advanced to second base on a failed pickoff attempt. Then Paul Toetz was intentionally walked and Ryan Howe was hit by a pitch on a 1-1 count loading the bases with nobody out. A lineout by Thompson gave Valpo its only only out of the inning. Then Viola provided the game-winning hit on the first ball pitched to him.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO