“Ask the Attorney” with Jacob Whitehead from SW Employment Law

Lawsuit funding company to handle cases ranging from $50K to $20MM involving complex commercial litigations, judgment verdict on appeals, and attorney case cost funding. LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, a leading presettlement funding company, announces a comprehensive settlement loan division specifically to handle their many commercial litigation lawsuits. These extremely complex cases require extensive funding in order for plaintiffs and their lawyers to make it across the finish line. Legal-Bay knows how to accommodate the needs of this market, funding cases that many larger companies won't even consider.
