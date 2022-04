CERRO GORDO — When the COVID-19 pandemic ground high school sports to a halt in Illinois, Cerro Gordo-Bement's Connor Brown saw an opportunity. Brown had just finished his sophomore season, averaging 12 points, and he was hoping for bigger things his junior season. That season was delayed until the spring of 2021, but in that quarantine time in between, Brown and his younger brother Carson Brown took advantage of it.

