A gesture of kindness

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
As the weather gets warmer and the calendar inches closer to summer, the opportunities to get outside get greater everyday, and one annual opportunity lets Salinans do so while also helping out their community. Volunteers are needed for this year's Spring Spruce-Up, which is happening from 8 a.m. to noon...
All Oak Runners are welcome to join the Upstate New York Club on Monday, May 23, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Palm Grove for the annual Salute to Veterans event. A Color Guard from the Veterans and Patriots Club will initiate the Evening at 6. To kick off our...
‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day. – The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
Two young waitresses helped a man who they had never met before. Junction Bowl in Gorham is this really neat restaurant with bowling an arcade, a bar, and good food. They call it Junction Bowl because it's 'where guests become family'. That was proven as a fact on Easter Sunday.
Easter came early to “The Shack” Community Center, as 100 neighbors from West Hills and beyond came together Saturday for a cookout. Dozens of kids spent the day collecting Easter eggs, catching stuffed bunnies, and filling up on candy. The event was put together by the Shack’s...
Comments / 0