Orange County Fire Rescue said a helicopter crashed in Lake Apopka early Tuesday.

The helicopter crash happened in Oakland near Hull Island Drive.

The pilot was brought to shore by a private boat. They were the only person on board the aircraft.

Firefighters said they are checking the pilot for injuries.

