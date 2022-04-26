Tyre Sampson’s mother: Death on FreeFall ‘could have been prevented’

Family members and friends of Tyre Sampson leave items during a vigil in front of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando on Monday, March 28, 2022. Sampson, 14, was killed when he fell from the ride late Thursday evening. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (Stephen M. Dowell)

For the first time, we are hearing from the mother of a teen who lost his life riding Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park on International Drive.

A memorial has been growing at the base of the tower ever since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died in March while visiting from St. Louis.

“This could have been prevented, it should have been prevented,” Nekia Dodd, Sampson’s mother, told “Good Morning America.” “As an operator, you have a job to check those rides. The video I saw, that was not done, and if it was done, it should have been done more than once.”

Sampson was turned away from the Slingshot and Starflyer because of his size, but workers allowed him on the FreeFall Tower.

An investigation by state officials found that workers adjusted the safety sensors to allow Sampson’s harness to indicate it was locked and closed when it wasn’t.

The ride also didn’t have seat belts for the seats.

