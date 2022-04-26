ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonia Sanchez wins $80,000 Jackson Poetry Prize

By HILLEL ITALIE
 2 days ago
Books-Sonia Sanchez FILE - Sonia Sanchez appears on board the Norwegian Escape during the Summit at Sea cruise in Miami on Nov. 9, 2016. The 87-year-old poet has received the Jackson Poetry Prize, an $80,000 award. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sonia Sanchez has received the Jackson Poetry Prize, an $80,000 award that continues a recent wave of lifetime achievement honors for the 87-year-old poet, educator and activist.

Her award was announced Tuesday by Poets & Writers ( https://www.pw.org ), the publisher of Poets & Writers magazine.

“Over her 7-decade career, Sonia Sanchez has distinguished herself as a major figure in American letters," the judges' citation reads in part. “Her vast and commanding oeuvre of published poetry invokes the power and revolutionary properties of language itself — intoning the struggles and joys of entire communities while reinvigorating traditional forms.”

Since 2018, Sanchez has also received the Wallace Stevens Award, the Anisfield-Wolf Lifetime Achievement Award, the Dorothy & Lillian Gish Prize and the Edward MacDowell Medal.

Sanchez was a founding member of the Black Arts Movement in the late 1960s and is widely regarded as a pioneering teacher of Black studies. Her poetry collections include “Homecoming,” “Love Poems” and “Shake Loose My Skin.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

