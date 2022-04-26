UAHT LPN class graduating May 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four finalists vying to become the University of North Florida’s next president will have on-campus meetings with groups starting Friday. The finalists for the job are David Blackwell, a professor of finance and former provost at the University of Kentucky; David Brennen, a professor of law and former dean of the law school at the University of Kentucky; Moez Limayem, dean of the college of business at the University of South Florida; and Marc Miller, dean of the law school at the University of Arizona.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO