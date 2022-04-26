ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

UAHT LPN class graduating May 5

 2 days ago

HOPE – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana will honor graduating students from the Licensed Practical Nursing Program with a special nurse pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 5, at 6:00 p.m. in the Hempstead Hall Theater. The nurse pinning ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition. Often more...

